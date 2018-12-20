Four teens arrested for organized criminal activity, aggravated robbery

Four juveniles were arrested on charges of aggravated robbery and engaging in organized criminal activity the early morning of Thursday, Dec. 20.

According to a press release from Beaumont Police Department, around 1:40 a.m., officers responded to 4450 Dowlen Road in reference to an auto-theft in-progress. Once arriving, officers learned that the victim, a 65 year old Michael’s employee, was in his vehicle in the Michael’s parking lot when he was approached by four black males wearing dark hoodies and facial coverings. One of the juveniles pointed a gun at the victim’s face and forced him out of the vehicle. The suspects took the victim’s mobile phone and wallet. The four suspects fled the scene in the victim’s beige Chevrolet Equinox. A short time later, an officer located the Chevrolet Equinox and four juvenile suspects in the 5000 block of Helbig. Officers recovered a stolen firearm and other incriminating evidence. Detectives believe the suspects were possibly involved in at least one other recent robbery.

The four juvenile suspects were arrested and charged with Aggravated Robbery and Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity. They were booked in the Minnie Rogers Juvenile Justice Facility.

Two of the juveniles were 15 years of age, one was 14 and the 4th was 16. The 14 year old is already on probation for a previous robbery. Officers that arrested and booked in the juveniles said all four were laughing and joking throughout the booking process and bragging that they would just get probation.