Free event to launch regional Center for History & Culture at LU

Celebrate the art, literature, music and cuisine of the region at the launch of the Center for History and Culture of Southeast Texas and the Upper Gulf Coast.

Dr. Sam Monroe, president of Lamar State College Port Arthur from 1974-2013 and current president of the Port Arthur Historical Society, which operates the Museum of the Gulf Coast, will speak.

Located less than two miles from the original site of the Spindletop Lucas gusher, the new center is an interdisciplinary, multi-cultural organization for preserving, promoting and transmitting the knowledge of the region, including the role of the petroleum industry in the region, the state, the nation and the world, said center director Mary Scheer, professor and chair of the Department of History, in a Lamar press release.

Set for Monday, Jan. 30, from 3-5 p.m. on the eighth floor of the Mary and John Gray Library on the LU campus in Beaumont, this event is free and open to the public.

— Lamar