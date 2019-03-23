Game room busted

Three were arrested Thursday, March 21, after Beaumont narcotics detectives obtained felony warrants for David Tran, 26, Phuong Nguyen, 46, and Chong min, 60, all of Beaumont.

The three were arrested for engaging in organized criminal activity in relation to an illegal game room they allegedly operated at Magic Touch Game Room. Detectives obtained a search warrant for the business and at about 7 p.m. BPD SWAT and Narcotics personnell entered the business and took Tran, Nguyen and Min into custody for the felony warrants.

A search of the building revealed evidence of illegal gambling, a handgun and approximately $22,000.00 in US currency. Fire Marshals and Code Enforcement also responded and found several violations.