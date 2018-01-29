Game room robbed over the weekend

On Saturday, Jan. 27 at about 8:45 p.m., Beaumont Police officers responded to a report of a robbery at Donna’s Novelties, located at 2562 I-10 E, Sgt. Cody Guedry said in a statement.

When officers arrived, it was revealed that two suspects with possibly a third entered the business and one of them pulled out a handgun while demanding money.

The victim complied and gave a large sum of money over to the suspects. The suspects then left in a grey Dodge Charger. The victim then followed the suspects to an unknown location and returned to the game room at which time the victim notified police.

We urge the public to contact the police first in the event of any crime as this will assist in the apprehension of suspects leaving the scene as well as vital evidence that could be recovered. Time lapse between the crime and notifying the police allows the suspects more time to escape and the possibility that evidence can be unrecoverable.

If you have any information in reference this crime or any other crime, please contact Beaumont Police at 409-832-1234 or Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers at 409-833-TIPS (8477).

- Beaumont Police Department