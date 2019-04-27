Gas leak causes HS evacuation

Port Arthur Independent School District's Memorial High School was evacuated Friday, April 26, after contractors working on the property struck a utility line causing the school to fill with gas.

Administrators quickly called for an evacuation of the building's 2,000 students and contacted parents. PAISD Superintendent Dr. Mark Porterie said protocols regarding the evacuation were adhered to by students and staff, resulting in a quick and effective clearance of the property.

"Amazingly, over 2,000 kids followed the plan exactly," Porterie reflected. "Staff were on top of it. It was amazing."

Repairs were underway quickly following the evacuation and Porterie said Monday's schedule would not be affected by the incident.