Getz filing for reelection

Jefferson County Tax Assessor Collector and Voter Registrar Allison Nathan Getz has announced her plans to seek reelection.

"It has been an honor to serve as Jefferson County Tax Assessor Collector and Voter Registrar for the past five years and I consider it a privilege to be filing for the position of Tax Assessor this Saturday, Nov. 9 for another term," said Getz.

Getz is a graduate of the University of Texas at Austin School of Business and has the state certification of County Tax Office Professional and Professional County Collector.

According to a news release, some of the improvements Getz has made during the last five years include the following: Auto registration is now available at HEB and Kroger; glass partitions have been installed in Mid County and additional video surveillanace is being done at all three offices; active shooter training has been given to all employees and safety plans developed; tax statements have been revised to reflect quarter pay options; new website created - jeffcotax.com; public nuisance seizures have resulted in neighborhood cleanup; and enhanced interested buyer program to put abandoned/neglected properties back on the tax rolls.

Upcoming changes, Getz said, include expansion of the Mid County tax office, along with a drive thru and queuing system.

"I will continue to strive for improvwd service to our community," she said. "It is a pleasure to work with 56 county employees side by side to provide consistent and excellent customer service. Thank you for allowing me to serve you."