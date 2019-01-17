Give the people what they want — smiles

As painted traffic light control boxes become more and more prominent around Beaumont, more and more artists are able to share their experience, vision and passion with fellow citizens.

One such artist sharing her artistic view is professional artist and Beaumont resident Ines Alvidres. Born in Chihuahua, Mexico, and immigrating to Beaumont at the age of 16 to be with family, Alvidres has found beauty in the boomtown city.

“I came to Beaumont and I wasn’t sure. It looked gray to me,” Alvidres said. “But it only took me a few years to realize how beautiful it was… The people that are here are so special. I have a quote and I love to say this often, ‘When you make a friend in Beaumont, you have a friend forever.’”

Alvidres’ self-titled art style, “friendly abstract” has long been admired by fellow Beaumonters, including City Councilwoman Virginia Jordan, who has reached out to Alvidres to paint four boxes, and John Wilson, who has chosen Alvidres to be among three artists to have art on display at his restaurant J. Wilson’s.

“I do friendly abstract and I want to say that as many times as a I can,” Alvidres said to then explain how the style’s ability to be both accessible to those who dislike abstract art and acceptable for those who love it allows for her pieces to touch as many lives as possible.

While her art style is her personal take on the world around us, it is also intended to benefit viewers with more than understanding — to spread smiles and happiness.

“There is a story that I love. There was this period of time in art where they would show a woman in a really pretty, voluptuous way, it was beautiful. But it was during a period with lack of goods, so they were hungry. So when they saw a (painting) of a pretty woman with big arms, legs and everything, that was pretty because they were all skinny and hungry,” Alvidres said. “I think what we are starving from right now is smiles, positivity and happiness. So, what I am trying to show is that … I want people to look at it and smile.”

Her most recent work include her fourth painted box, titled “Sunrise in Beaumont TX,” which is a stained glass take on the silhouette of the Kansas City Southern Lift bridge along the Neches River at sunrise. While the image is iconic around Beaumont, the painting also has a serendipitous story behind it.

“When I was getting ready to do my fourth (painted box) I thought of the sunrise that appears as a beautiful background for the (lift bridge). So I took many photos of that, I would just go to see the sunrise many mornings in a row. That was my inspiration; that was going to be my idea for the box. Well, I got a letter from a person and he said, ‘Ines, I love your work. I have been seeing articles about you and I would absolutely love for you to do a painting related to my love story,’” Alvidres said. “The place where the love story happens is that place … some things are meant to be.”

The newly painted box also has a theme to coincide with the newly established year and the first box she painted, which was a sunset.

“This box, I wanted to wait until the year started and make it a sunrise to combine the idea of new beginnings,” Alvidres said. “I want this to be a place for a new start for me and I’m so excited for that. I want to be stronger this year, I want to do a lot more things and go for it.”

Alvidres’ art can be viewed at and purchased from J. Wilson’s located at 4190 Gladys Ave. in Beaumont; Down to Earth, located at 1455 Calder Ave. in Beaumont, the gift shop of the Art Museum of Southeast Texas located at 500 Main St. in Beaumont; and Mod Hair Factory, located at 2850 Eastex Fwy. For commissions Alvidres can be contacted by e-mail at inesalvidres [at] gmail [dot] com.