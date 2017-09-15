Golden Pass LNG to donate $1.5M to Harvey relief effort

Golden Pass Products announced at a press conference Wednesday, Sept. 13, at the Greater Port Arthur Chamber of Commerce that the company will donate $1.5 million to assist with relief efforts in Southeast Texas communities affected by Hurricane Harvey.

“This fund will help Port Arthur, Jefferson County and Southeast Texas recover from damages this storm has caused,” said Sean Ryan, president of Golden Pass LNG.

The donation will be deemed the “Golden Pass Hurricane Harvey Recovery Fund” and will be administered by the Foundation for Southeast Texas to support local recovery efforts.

“It will be focused on a few key areas that have a long lasting and maximum effect and will help rebuild and recoup our community,” Ryan said.

The effort, which is still under development, according to Ryan, is designed to try to help those who have not been helped by FEMA or other charitable organizations.

“We are proud to be part of this community and want to do what we can to help our employees and neighbors get back on their feet,” Ryan said. “For us, this is also personal: About 45 percent of our employees were either evacuated or have damaged homes, and when we include our employees’ immediate families, that number jumps even higher.”

In addition to the financial contribution, Golden Pass employees have contributed their time, Ryan said.

“Golden Pass began responding as soon as the storm began. Our employees manned rescue boats and assisted in evacuating more than 500 people,” he said. “Kitchens and spare bedrooms opened to those in need, and our folks have cooked and cleaned and provided a welcome smile to relief workers across the area. I am very proud of the Golden Pass team.”

Jefferson County Judge Jeff Branick said Golden Pass has helped in every phase of Hurricane Harvey, and the donation couldn’t have been better timed.

“This has been an extremely difficult time for Southeast Texas, but it has also been amazing to see the community come together to help each other and demonstrate the strength we’ll need to recover. … This incredibly generous and locally focused donation is both needed and appreciated by the citizens of Jefferson County,” Branick said.

“This is a tremendous commitment by Golden Pass.”

“Foundation for Southeast Texas is so excited to partner with Golden Pass,” said the organization’s Executive Director Mellie Bevilacqua.Officials from Golden Pass, Jefferson County, and the city of Port Arthur will be involved in a committee that will decide where the funds will go, Bevilacqua said. The majority of the funding will be used to aid Port Arthur and Jefferson County Harvey victims, she said, but other grants are available through the Foundation for Southeast Texas for Orange and Hardin counties.

Grant applications will be made available to nonprofits as well as governmental entities, Bevilacqua said.

More information and grant applications for the Golden Pass Hurricane Harvey Recovery Fund will soon be available on the Foundation for Southeast Texas’ website at www.cfsetx.org, Bevilacqua said.

Golden Pass has also supported the development of a website (www.SETXrecovery.com) and Facebook page (@SETXRecovery) to help focus national relief attention on the Southeast Texas area.

Courtesy photo - Jefferson County Judge Jeff Branick, Port Arthur Mayor Derrick Freeman, Golden Pass Products President Sean Ryan and Mellie Bevilacqua, Foundation for Southeast Texas executive director