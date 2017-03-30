The Golden Triangle 2017 Stand Down is June 16
The Golden Triangle 2017 Stand Down will be held on Friday, June 16 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1308 9th Avenue in Port Arthur.
Stand Down is a free event that benefits homeless veterans, veterans and their families. The open ceremony begins at 9 a.m. with color guard provided by the American Legion.
According to an event flyer, free services offered include:
- clothing
- shelter and housing information
- information for the disabled
- health screenings
- legal services
- medicaid information
- free duffle bags
- totes of hope bags
- substance abuse treatment information
- HIV/AIDS information
- SNAP (food stamps) information
- help with DD214
- services for women veterans
- haircuts
25 non-profits that offer services to homeless veterans and veterans will also be present at the event.