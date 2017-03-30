The Golden Triangle 2017 Stand Down is June 16

Submitted by Eleanor Skelton on March 29, 2017 - 9:13am
The Golden Triangle 2017 Stand Down is June 16

The Golden Triangle 2017 Stand Down will be held on Friday, June 16 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1308 9th Avenue in Port Arthur. 

Stand Down is a free event that benefits homeless veterans, veterans and their families. The open ceremony begins at 9 a.m. with color guard provided by the American Legion.

According to an event flyer, free services offered include:

  • clothing
  • shelter and housing information
  • information for the disabled
  • health screenings
  • legal services
  • medicaid information
  • free duffle bags
  • totes of hope bags
  • substance abuse treatment information
  • HIV/AIDS information
  • SNAP (food stamps) information
  • help with DD214
  • services for women veterans
  • haircuts

25 non-profits that offer services to homeless veterans and veterans will also be present at the event. 

  • Printer-friendly version
  • del.icio.us logo
  • Facebook logo
  • LinkedIn logo
  • Twitter logo
  • Send by email
shadow