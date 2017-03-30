The Golden Triangle 2017 Stand Down is June 16

The Golden Triangle 2017 Stand Down will be held on Friday, June 16 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1308 9th Avenue in Port Arthur.

Stand Down is a free event that benefits homeless veterans, veterans and their families. The open ceremony begins at 9 a.m. with color guard provided by the American Legion.

According to an event flyer, free services offered include:

clothing

shelter and housing information

information for the disabled

health screenings

legal services

medicaid information

free duffle bags

totes of hope bags

substance abuse treatment information

HIV/AIDS information

SNAP (food stamps) information

help with DD214

services for women veterans

haircuts

25 non-profits that offer services to homeless veterans and veterans will also be present at the event.