Good Samaritan helps nab WalMart thief

The Vidor Police Department (VPD) received a call from WalMart located on Main Street in Vidor in reference to a shop-lifting in progress. The caller advised two females inside the store were shop-lifting make up. According to information from VPD, the caller advised the two suspects attempted to leave the store with $112.36 worth of make up and beauty accessories. When confronted by WalMart's loss prevention officer, one female got into a white Mercedes with paper plates and left the parking lot. The second suspect, identified as 24-year-old Stormie Lee Hernandez of Beaumont, began to argue with the loss prevention officer. Hernandez assaulted the loss prevention officer with her elbow and forearm then dumped the stolen items on the ground before running through the parking lot.An off-duty firefighter witnessed the assault and chased after Hernandez. Upon seeing the Good Samaritan pursuing her, Hernandez swung her purse at the firefighter, who was able to detain Hernandez until officers arrived.Due to an assault taking place during the theft, the shop-lifting charge was upgraded to robbery, a second degree felony punishable by two to 20 years in jail.