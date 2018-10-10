The Goodyear Blimp visits Beaumont

The Goodyear Blimp, Wingfoot One, graced the skies of SETX Wednesday, Oct. 3 through Friday, Oct. 5. Giving rides to ticket holders and Goodyear employees, the famous blimp was flying out of Beaumont Municipal Airport for rides lasting roughly 40 minutes long. The blimp is on a good will tour from Florida and will be heading to Houston next. On the ground there were concessions and a merchandise table touting shirts, toys and other ephemera. All proceeds from the three-day event, including ticket sales, went to United Way, a nonprofit that unites donors, volunteers and other non-profit organizations to address community needs.

“Goodyear has partnered with United Way for years,” said Karyn Husbands, President and CEO of United Way. “Goodyear is a tremendous partner for United Way and is a great corporate citizen in the Beaumont area.”

The Goodyear Blimp is scheduled to be back in Beaumont for an overnight stop the night of Monday, Oct. 15.