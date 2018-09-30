A Grand reopening for the Jefferson Theatre

The Historic Jefferson Theatre at 345 Fannin in downtown Beaumont will soon open its doors to the public after a stint of repairs that included a ceiling repair, plaster, insulation and ductwork, paint, and sound and movie upgrades. The menu has also been updated with a variety of food and craft beer.

The first event scheduled Thursday, Oct. 11 is a unique opportunity to get up close and personal with Henry Rollins — musician, actor, writer, radio and television host. Rollins has toured the world as a spoken word artist, as frontman for both Rollins Band and Black Flag and as a solitary traveler with insatiable curiosity, favoring road-less-traveled locales in places such as Nepal, Sri Lanka, Siberia, North Korea, South Sudan and Iran.

Rollins has used his camera to document his travels around the world. Join Henry for an intimate evening as he tells the fascinating stories behind the photos he has taken, from Baghdad to Timbuktu.

Rollins will present a special performance drawing on experiences and his vast archive of photographs.

“For many years, I have documented my travels all over the world with a camera,” said Rollins. “Not always easy but always worth it. Many of the photos have stories behind them. Now and then, I gather several images, show them to an audience and tell those stories.”

Tickets for the 8 p.m. show are $35.

Speaking of tributes, don’t miss out on the return of the Michael Jackson Tribute Show starring Danny Dash Andrews, who has been called “one of the Top Michael Jackson impersonators in America.”

A concert for all ages, this two-hour non-stop high energy show will take you on a breathtaking magical musical journey that spans Jackson’s four decade career. The extraordinary production features state of the art concert lighting and sound that truly captures the essence of Michael Jackson’s worldwide concerts.

Tickets for the “Thriller” event on Friday, Oct. 19 are $20-$45...

