Grant funds repair of 28 homes

Repair work is underway on 28 homes in Jefferson and Orange Counties that were damaged during Hurricane Harvey two years ago, including one home that will be completely rebuilt. Habitat for Humanity of Jefferson County is administering the project after receiving a grant of approximately $607,000 from the Qatar Harvey Fund.



Following the devastation of Hurricane Harvey in August 2017, the State of Qatar announced a gift of $30 million for the long-term recovery of the storm’s victims in Texas. The Qatar Harvey Fund was created to administer the gift.

The grant to the Jefferson County affiliate is one of three from the Qatar Harvey Fund to affiliates of Habitat for Humanity in Texas. The three grants, which were first announced last July, total $3.2 million, with Houston Habitat for Humanity and Golden Crescent Habitat for Humanity being the other two recipients. In all, 64 homes will be repaired or rebuilt in Texas via the Qatar Harvey Fund. The home repair projects in Jefferson and Orange Counties got underway in August and are scheduled for completion by next spring.

The Qatar Harvey Fund is chaired by Qatar’s Ambassador to the U.S., His Excellency Sheikh Meshal bin Hamad Al-Thani, who said: “We watched from afar as Texans in the Golden Triangle area were struck hard by Hurricane Harvey, damaging many homes and businesses. Two years after the storm, there is still a pressing need for damaged homes to be made whole again. We are honored to partner with Habitat for Humanity of Jefferson County to enable this repair work and help Texans fully recover from the storm.”

Miriam Morgan, executive director of Habitat for Humanity of Jefferson County, said, “Soon after Hurricane Harvey, we established the Home After Harvey initiative to help 60 families recover from the storm. With the needs becoming even greater, that goal was increased to helping 200 families, including those we can now assist thanks to the grant from the Qatar Harvey Fund. We are truly grateful to the State of Qatar and its leaders for their generosity and support of families in our community.”

Amy Ledbetter Parham, executive director of Habitat for Humanity Texas, said, "Texas saw damage across 54 counties. Seventeen of our local offices were affected by Harvey. As Habitat Texas and these affiliates ramped up to help rebuild our communities - work that continues across Texas today - the generosity of our partners addressed critical needs. Research says that 80% of donations come in the days after a disaster strikes, although 80% of the need comes later. It is rare that someone gives and responds with generosity when most who weren't affected have moved on. I'm so proud of our partnerships and their faith in the work we continue to do."