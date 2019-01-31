Groves teen arrested for possession of child pornography

On Thursday, Jan. 31, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office fugitive warrant division arrested 18-year-old Sean Anthony Hester Jr., of Groves, on 10 counts of possession of child pornography, all third-degree felonies.Acting on a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) task force criminal investigators found Hester to be in possession of videos and images depicting child pornography. Multiple digital storage devices were confiscated, which were examined by the digital forensics unit of the U.S. Secret Service. During questioning, Hester admitted to possessing the child pornography.Criminal Investigators with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office joined the Texas Office of the Attorney General’s ICAC Task Force in September of 2018. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office ICAC Task Force Investigators assume responsibility for those investigations within Jefferson County, allowing the Attorney General’s Child Exploitation Unit to focus their resources elsewhere in Texas where there are no affiliated agencies. The ICAC Task Force Investigators seek out and arrest predators who use technology and online resources to commit crimes against children including child pornography and online enticement.