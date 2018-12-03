Gunshot victim pronounced deceased

A 41-year-old, male gunshot victim was pronounced deceased the early morning of Sunday, Dec. 3, according to a press release from Port Arthur Police Department.

The victim was found after Port Arthur Police responded to the 400 block of Procter Street in reference to a shooting. After arriving they found the victim in the 400 block of Fort Worth Avenue, from there he was transported to The Southeast Texas Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased due to his injuries. Port Arthur Police Detectives are currently handling the investigation.