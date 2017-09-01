H-E-B Beaumont stores closed August 31

UPDATE: HEB, Kroger and Walmart on Dowlen Road were all open as of noon Thursday, Aug. 31.

•••

In accordance with H-E-B’s existing inclement weather protocol and limited accessibility to its stores, H-E-B stores in the Golden Triangle area will be closed Thursday, Aug. 31. In a press release, the grocer said it will aggressively work to re-open the stores as soon as possible and will update customers as soon as it can.

Stores closed today include Beaumont 5, Beaumont 6, Groves, Lumberton, Mid-County, Orange and Port Arthur

Water resources at the stores were depleted by those preparing for the storm. H-E-B has committed a significant number of trucks filled with water for the community and has partnered with the City of Beaumont to identify a point of distribution for free water to all in need.

To stay current with store closings and re-openings throughout the path of the storm, visit heb.com/disaster or follow them,on Facebook at HEB Emergency Preparedness and on Twitter @HEB and @HEBPrepared.

H-E-B is also committed to delivering gas to H-E-B Fuel Stations throughout Beaumont and is diligently working to safely continue delivery to all available H-E-B Fuel Stations. Its Disaster Relief Units with Mobile Kitchens and Pharmacy are prepped and ready to head to areas affected as roads become passable.