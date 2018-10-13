Habitual offender gets 15 years

Criminal District Attorney Bob Wortham announced Thursday, Oct. 11, that Kenrick Devonne Johnson, 37, to fifteen year sin prison by State Judge Larry Gist of the Drug Impact Court of Jefferson County.

According to a statement from the D.A.’s Office, on August 3, patrol officers from the Beaumont Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that was driving recklessly. As the officers approached the driver, who was the defendant, they noticed Johnson was intoxicated. Officers also noticed multiple colored pills in a plastic bag lying on Johnson’s lap, which officers believed to be methamphetamine. The substance was sent to the Jefferson County Regional Crime Lab, which confirmed that it was methamphetamine, weighing just over one gram. At the time of the offense, Johnson was on community supervision and had received court ordered drug treatment.

Johnson was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance. Because of his prior convictions, Johnson faced a second-degree felony punishment range of two to twenty years in prison.

Prosecutor Christopher Cadena said “I applaud the diligence and hard work of the police officers. They have a difficult job to do, yet they do it with integrity and hold those who break our laws accountable.”