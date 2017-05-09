Hamshire gas station burglary suspect arrested

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Detective Daniel Powell obtained a burglary warrant for Danny Ray Smith, 51, of Winnie for the burglary of the Longhorn convenience store in Hamshire, Texas which occurred on April 9, Capt. Crystal Holmes said in a release.

Smith was identified by Chambers County Deputies when they saw the suspects' photo on social media. Danny Ray Smith of Winnie, Texas was arrested on May 4 and is in the Chambers County Jail. He will be extradited back to Jefferson County to face burglary charges.

A big thanks goes to Chambers County Sheriff’s Office and to all of the citizens who called in to identify Smith.

- Jefferson County Sheriff's Office

See previous story here: Suspect wanted for convenience store burglary in Hamshire