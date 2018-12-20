Hamshire man in jail for burglary, indicted for sexual assault

A Hamshire man arrested in Chambers County on Dec. 12 for burglary was indicted seven days later on Dec. 19 by a Jefferson Grand Jury for aggravated sexual assault. According to the arrest warrant affidavit, Jefferson County Investigator Mark Holmes was investigating a missing person incident in which a 15-year-old girl had failed to return home after school Nov. 6, 2018. Through his investigation, Holmes found the child was last observed on surveillance video at the Longhorn convenience store in Hamshire. In the video, she was observed leaving the store with a Hispanic male and a white male, who was identified as Kelby Daigle, 27, of Hamshire.

The following day, Daigle reported he had "just located a female walking on Boondocks Road." Daigle agreed to meet deputies at a location on Boondocks Road. The affidavit goes on to state the missing child was located near Daigle upon deputies arrival to the location.

"The accused told deputies that he was driving down the road and he observed the female walking. The accused went on to state that he did not know thee female and had never seen her before. The accused completed a handwritten statement stating this," swears Holmes. After questioning the girl, she told deputies she had spent the night with Daigle and a Hispanic male at Daigle's residence, where she was given "controlled substances." The girl then described for deputies numerous sexual assaults that took place the prior evening.

Daigle was arrested and booked for aggravated sexual assault and harboring a runaway. When the grand jury indicted Daigle on Dec. 19, he was in jail for $75,000 bond for burglary of a habitation. An additional $250,000 bond has been added for aggravated sexual assault of a child, and $10,000 for harboring a runaway.