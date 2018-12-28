Hamshire man jailed for burglary indicted on aggravated sexual assault charge

A Hamshire man arrested in Chambers County on Dec. 12 for burglary was indicted seven days later on Dec. 19 by a Jefferson County grand jury for aggravated sexual assault of a child.

According to the arrest warrant affidavit, Jefferson County Investigator Mark Holmes was investigating a missing person incident in which a 15-year-old girl had failed to return home after school Nov. 6. Through his investigation, Holmes found the child was last observed on surveillance video at the Longhorn convenience store in Hamshire. In the video, she was observed leaving the store with a Hispanic male and a white male, who was identified as Kelby Daigle, 27, of Hamshire.

The following day, Daigle reported he had “just located a female walking on Boondocks Road.” Daigle agreed to meet deputies at a location on Boondocks Road. The affidavit goes on to state the missing child was located near Daigle upon deputies’ arrival to the location.

“The accused told deputies that he was driving down the road and he observed the female walking. The accused went on to state that he did not know the female and had never seen her before. The accused completed a handwritten statement stating this,” swears Holmes. After questioning the girl, she told deputies she had spent the night with Daigle and a Hispanic male at Daigle’s residence, where she was given “controlled substances.” The girl then described for deputies numerous encounters that took place the prior evening.

At the time of the Jefferson County grand jury indictment, Daigle had already been booked into the Jefferson County Correctional Facility for his role in a burglary that took place off West Clubb Road in Hamshire on Dec. 10. During that incident, a number of items were stolen, including several firearms.

An investigation by Jefferson County detectives not only revealed Daigle as a suspect, but also showed he was expected to appear before a Chambers County district court judge Dec. 12 for a hearing relating to a felony forgery by passing charge. The Chambers County indictment shows Daigle attempted to pay for a purchase using three fake $20 bills on Aug. 22 at Tractor Supply. Daigle is also facing a deadly conduct misdemeanor charge in Chambers County from an Aug. 7 incident in which Daigle allegedly pointed a rifle at an individual.

While Daigle was sitting in the Jefferson County Correction Facility on the burglary charge, he was indicted for aggravated sexual assault and harboring a runaway for the November crime. When the grand jury indicted Daigle on Dec. 19, he was in jail on a $75,000 bond for burglary of a habitation. An additional $250,000 bond was added for aggravated sexual assault of a child, and $10,000 for harboring a runaway.