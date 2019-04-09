Hamshire Mart suspect apprehended

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office has apprehended a suspect for the March 18 robbery of the Hamshire Quick Mart.

According to JCSO information, Deputies responded to the scene and ascertained an unknown suspect had robbed the clerk at gunpoint. He then fled in a white Hyundai sedan with no rear bumper westbound on Highway 73.

Following their extensive investigation, the suspect was identified as Jhensen Gales Morales Pacheco, 26. Authorities say Pacheco is a Port Arthur native and was located in Pasadena following the robbery. An arrest warrant for aggravated robbery was issued and JCSO detectives and the fugitive warrant division apprehended Pacheco.

He was taken into custody without incident and is being held at the Jefferson County Correctional Facility on a $40,000 bond.