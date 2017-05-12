Harbor Hospice officially opens Nederland location

Harbor Hospice held a ribbon cutting Friday, May 5, to celebrate the opening of a new location at 2200 Highway 365, Suite 101, in Nederland.

Harbor Hospice Administrator Brenna Rodriguez said the location has actually been in operation since October 2016.

“We’ve been servicing this area for many, many years out of our Beaumont location, so we are excited to be here and have a local presence. We’ve seen (patient) growth in this area and know that there’s a need here,” Rodriguez said. “It helps provide a service to our families in Mid-County and helps our nurses if they need a place to have a quick stop for supplies or have easier access to an office without having to go back to Beaumont.

“One unique thing about this office is that it’s palliative care certified along with our hospice license,” she continued. “We were the first hospice agency in the state of Texas to receive that certification.”

Palliative care is comprehensive treatment of the discomfort, symptoms and stress of serious illness.

The Joint Commission’s Community-Based Palliative Care Certification recognizes home health and hospice organizations that provide top caliber, community-based palliative care to patients and families in their homes. Certification is awarded for a three-year period.

Harbor’s palliative care is administered through its Pathways program.

“The Pathways program is a new concept we have instituted here,” said Harbor Hospice Medical Director Dr. John Lee, who added that both his mother and stepmother were serviced by the Harbor Hospice program and he has been associated with the program for the past eight years. “It allows us to take care of patients and families that have not yet met the hospice criteria. Therefore, we can go out and do some palliative-type things and get people feeling better and doing better and introduce them to the program. We are now only the third facility that has been accredited by the U.S. government. … That is certainly going to be a wave of the future because there is such a need out there for interventional type care but yet not bad enough where they are hospice appropriate. In the past, they have just fallen through the cracks. They are sicker than home health but not sick enough to do the hospice. We’re going to be filling that void. … We’re really excited about adding that new dimension that literally nobody else in the state has been able to do.”

Diana LaBorde, president/CEO of the Nederland Chamber of Commerce and Tourist Bureau, said, “We’re proud to have (Harbor Hospice) here with us. I think a lot of us have come into contact with hospice in one way or another. If we haven’t, we will probably eventually. It’s nice to know that you guys are here and that you are hometown people that we see and know. Thank you for being here in Nederland.”

