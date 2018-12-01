Hardin County crash claims life

A head on collision took one life and left several others injured the evening of Nov. 29 on SH 326 in Hardin County, roughly 2 miles from Kountze, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Initial reports indicate that a Dodge Ram pickup truck was traveling northbound on SH 326, while a Chevrolet pickup truck was traveling southbound. For an unknown reason, the driver of the Dodge crossed the center diving line and collided head-on with the Chevrolet pickup truck.

The driver of the Dodge, a 50-year-old Michael McCaleb of Kountze, was transported by ambulance to St. Elizabeth hospital with serious injuries and remains hospitalized as of this report.

The driver of the Chevrolet, 69-year-old Gary Coe of Beaumont, and one passenger, 62-year-old Rick Coe of Beaumont, were both taken to St. Elizabeth hospital with serious injuries, both remain hospitalized. The third passenger, 55-year-old Wesley Coe of Beaumont, was pronounced deceased by Justice of the Peace Jackie Werner at the crash scene. All three occupants in the Chevrolet pickup truck were brothers.

All information is preliminary as Troopers work to determine the exact factors that contributed to this fatal crash.