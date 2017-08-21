Hardin County Jail escapee captured

Hardin County Jail escapee Donavin Michael Cantwell has been captured in Harris County, near Channelview, Sheriff Mark Davis said in a release Aug. 17.

Cantwell escaped the Hardin County Jail on June 22 around 5 a.m. during breakfast, according to a previous release.

His girlfriend, Karissa Hopkins, was arrested as well. The pair were arrested by United States Marshals from Houston and were assisted by other state and local agencies from the Houston area.

"It is my understanding the two will be transported to the Harris County Jail until such time as formal proceedings are announced," Davis said in a statement.

This is a developing story and more information will be released as it becomes available.

- Hardin County Sheriff's Office

