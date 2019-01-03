Hardin County man killed in fireworks accident

First responders in Hardin County were sent to the scene of a man injured by fireworks Dec. 31 at about 6:30 p.m. on Burns Road. Information from Hardin County officials show Rory McGlynn, 49, of Hardin County was holding a large firework on his shoulder which exploded when he lit it. He had severe wounds to his chest and shoulder from the explosion.

Deputies on the scene performed CPR as they awaited emergency medical responders. McGlynn died on the way to a local hospital. Hardin County deputies are investigating the incident.