Harvey debris removal progress and rebuilding

The City of Beaumont has been working diligently to pick up debris that has been put out for removal following Hurricane Harvey as quickly and safely as possible, city spokesperson Angela Wright said in a statement.

The city released a map Sept. 15 showing where debris removal started Sept. 4, what progress has been made, and what areas of the city will be next.

The route started at the City Landfill on Sept. 4. The truck icon in blue marks the current location as of the end of business on Sept.14. The remaining red trucks from the blue truck to the City Landfill show the areas remaining to be picked up.

The city also urges residents to abide by guidelines for debris removal as shown in the infographic attached.

Also, the City of Nederland has approved waiving building permit fees for Harvey-related repairs. Permits from the City’s Inspection Department are required for all structural repairs. Electrical permits are required if flood waters rose above any electrical device.

Due to Tropical Storm Harvey, the City has approved the placement of travel trailers, FEMA trailers, and storage units or PODS on properties with Harvey-related damages. Submit a drawing to the Inspection Department showing the location of the trailer and / or storage unit with distances from property lines.

If you have any Building Code or permit questions, please contact the Inspections Department at (409) 723-1502.