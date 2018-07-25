HazMat responds to overturned 18-wheeler

Update: Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers responded to a single vehicle crash on Interstate 10, near Womack, in Orange County on Sunday, July 22.

According to a press release by DPS, preliminary reports indicate that a truck tractor semi-trailer was traveling westbound on Interstate 10. According to the driver, he lost control of the vehicle when the right rear tires began to vibrate. The 18-wheeler struck the outside concrete barrier before coming to rest off the roadway.Due to the collision, the gas tanks ruptured and spilled diesel fuel. HazMat teams responded to the scene and immediately cleaned the diesel spill from the roadway.The driver, 69-year-old Robert Gans of Kountze, refused to be transported to a hospital, but did receive medical treatment at the crash scene.

Original Coverage:

HazMat was called to the scene of an overturned 18-wheeler spilling possibly hazardous material on Sunday, July 22.

According to a press release from the Department of Public Safety, at approximately 10:45 a.m., the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) received a report of an overturned commercial motor vehicle on Smith Road, near Interstate 10, in Jefferson County. The 18-wheeler was reportedly leaking a hazardous material.

DPS Troopers and other emergency personnel were on the scene including HazMat.

All traffic lanes on Smith Road were closed while emergency workers determined if the substance leaking from the 18-wheeler was hazardous. The Smith Road exit ramps from Interstate 10 were also closed as a precaution.

The leak from the overturned 18-wheeler was later contained. Roadways remained closed while crews safely unload the remaining contents of the tanker and remove the wrecked 18-wheeler, however they have since been reopened.

There were no reported injuries.