High court finds fault with man’s murder conviction

A Beaumont man sentenced to 75 years in prison for his role in the death of a 16-year-old Vidor girl will have a chance to have his case reviewed – and possibly even be granted a new trial – now that Texas’ highest criminal appeals court has ruled there was judicial error in the original 2014 criminal trial proceedings.

It’s been three years since Alexandria “Lexy” Bertrand, 16, was killed when a white Mercury Sable driven by Kelvin Lee Roy (a man later proven to be high on PCP and other substances) barreled over the Vidor railroad tracks Feb. 7, 2014, and landed on top of the stopped vehicle the teen was traveling in. Bertrand was ejected from the van passenger seat where she rested just moments before. Her mother, the driver, was also injured in the crash. Bertrand and her mother, April, were rushed to the hospital but the teen died from the injuries she suffered in the wreck.

However, according to Roy’s passenger, it wasn’t Bertrand’s death the killer was intending. At trial in August 2014, Roy’s passenger, ex-girlfriend Taralynn Brown, said it was her death Roy was attempting to orchestrate when he intentionally crashed his speeding automobile into his unwitting victims. Brown testified she heard him say, “I’m going to kill both of us,” before he “snapped” and accelerated his auto into Bertrand’s.

Roy testified at trial that he wasn’t trying to kill anyone, only quasi-conscious of his actions at all considering his level of intoxication on alcohol, marijuana and PCP. Roy’s trial attorney, Malachi Daws, asked the judge to give the jury an option for manslaughter given the conflicting testimony regarding intent.

“The judge denied that request and would only allow the jury to choose between finding the defendant guilty of murder or letting him off with no punishment,” appeals attorney Dustin Galmor reported.

First appealed to the Ninth Court of Appeals on Roy’s behalf by a different attorney, the justices affirmed the Orange County District Court conviction and sentencing. Appealing then to the highest state criminal appeals court, Roy’s family secured Galmor’s assistance in presenting their plight.

“I actually went there and argued it in person,” Galmor said of his trip to Austin, fighting for his client. “When (Roy’s family) came to me, I told them this was a long-shot.”

But there was a shot. Galmor, who did not condone his client’s actions in the deadly crash, only asserted that the jury hearing the case should have been allowed to decide on the merits of the presented evidence if a lesser manslaughter charge was more appropriate than the sole count of murder lodged against the intoxicated driver.

“Maybe they would have found him guilty of murder; maybe they would have found him guilty of manslaughter,” Galmor said. No one can know, he asserted, since the trial judge refused to allow that option to go to the jury.

When delivering the majority opinion on behalf of the Court of Criminal Appeals nine-member panel, Judge J. Keasler wrote that, “There was more than a scintilla of evidence that would allow a jury to rationally find that if Roy was guilty, he was guilty only of manslaughter.” Because of the determination Keasler and his fellow judges handed down, the case is now heading back to the Ninth Court of Appeals for that judiciary panel to determine if the trial court error actually harmed Roy in any way.

“Harm is the easy part to prove,” Galmor said. “If the jurors would have found him guilty of manslaughter, the legislature has ruled the most you can get is 20 years in prison. He was sentenced to 75.

“At least 55 years less of a sentence – there’s the harm.”

Galmor, of the Galmor, Stovall & Gilthorpe Law Firm in Beaumont, said he is requesting a new trial for his client when the Ninth Court of Appeals re-examines Roy’s case. Roy, whose original trial was held in Judge Dennis Powell’s 163rd District Court in Orange County under prosecutor Krispen Walker, would have to serve at least 30 years in prison before he is eligible for parole if he is not granted a new trial.