High Five 01-12-2016

This week, Crime Stoppers needs your help in locating five fugitives wanted for drug charges.

Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s assistance in getting potentially dangerous dope dealers and drug users, along with the poisonous products they carry, off the streets. To that end, The Examiner will feature a list of five persons accused of drug-related crimes each week in High Five.

“Crime Stoppers and The Examiner are teaming up to fight the drug problem in Southeast Texas,” Beaumont Police Officer Carol Riley of Crime Stoppers said.

According to Riley, drugs have inundated local communities and led to a variety of crimes, such as auto theft and burglary, often committed by substance abusers attempting to feed their addictions, and crimes like public intoxication, assault and even murder, committed by persons under the influence of drugs.

1. Rebecca Lynn Douglas is a 29-year-old white female wanted for possession of a controlled substance – no bond.

2. Billy Joe Harmon is a 38-year-old white male wanted for possession of a controlled substance – no bond.

3. Damian Dvon Jones is a 29-year-old black male wanted for possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana – no bonds; and possession of a controlled substance – $20,000 bond.

4. Ogden Lee Portley is a 35-year-old black male wanted for possession of a controlled substance – $20,000 bond.

5. April Denise Talley is a 35-year-old white female wanted for possession of a controlled substance – $15,000 bond.