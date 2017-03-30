High Five 03-30-2017

Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s assistance in getting potentially dangerous dealers and users, along with the poisonous products they carry, off the streets. To that end, The Examiner features a list of five persons accused of drug-related crimes here each week.

1. Nathaniel Lee Allemang is a 22-year-old white male wanted for possession of controlled substance – $100,000 bond; unlawfully carrying a weapon – $2,000 bond; and possession of marijuana – $1,000 bond.

2. Travon Eli Hogan is a 25-year-old black male wanted for possession of a controlled substance – no bond.

3. Perry Andrew Pippillion Jr. is a 25-year-old black male wanted for delivery of a controlled substance – $100,000 bond.

4. Crystal Lynn Talbert is a 34-year-old white female wanted for delivery of a controlled substance – no bond.

5. Rebecca Douglas is a 29-year-old white female wanted for possession of a controlled substance – no bond.

All suspects, considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law, should also be considered dangerous, and no attempt should be made to apprehend them. Call Crime Stoppers at (409) 833-TIPS (8477). You could be eligible for a cash reward up to $1,000.