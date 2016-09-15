High Five 09-15-2016

Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s assistance in getting dangerous drug dealers and drug users, along with the poisonous products they carry, off the streets. To that end, The Examiner will periodically feature a list of five persons accused of drug-related crimes here in High Five.

“Crime Stoppers and The Examiner are teaming up to fight the drug problem in Southeast Texas,” Beaumont Police Officer Carol Riley of Crime Stoppers said.

According to Riley, drugs have inundated local communities and led to a variety of crimes, such as burglary and robbery, often committed by substance abusers attempting to feed their addictions, and crimes like public intoxication, assault and even murder, committed by persons under the influence of drugs.

1. Glenn Alexander is a 52-year-old black male wanted for possession of a controlled substance – $5,000 bond.

2. Craig Mitchell Chesson is a 54-year-old white male wanted for possession of a controlled substance – $100,000 bond.

3. Adrian Dwyane Elam is a 29-year-old black male wanted for delivery of a controlled substance – $20,000 bond.

4. Jose Gealeano is a 19-year-old Hispanic male wanted for possession of a controlled substance – $100,000 bond.

5. Melissa Mae Harris is a 28-year-old white female wanted for possession of a controlled substance – $5,000 bond; and possession of a controlled Substance – $6,000 bond.