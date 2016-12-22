High Five 12-15-2016

This week, Crime Stoppers needs your help in locating five fugitives wanted for drug charges.

Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s assistance in getting potentially dangerous dope dealers and drug users, along with the poisonous products they carry, off the streets. To that end, The Examiner will feature a list of five persons accused of drug-related crimes each week in High Five.

“Crime Stoppers and The Examiner are teaming up to fight the drug problem in Southeast Texas,” Beaumont Police Officer Carol Riley of Crime Stoppers said.

According to Riley, drugs have inundated local communities and led to a variety of crimes, such as auto theft and burglary, often committed by substance abusers attempting to feed their addictions, and crimes like public intoxication, assault and even murder, committed by persons under the influence of drugs.

1. Daniel Wayne Carter, 31, of Silsbee is wanted two counts of possession of a controlled substance, Penalty Group 1, and one count of possession of a controlled substance, Penalty Group 3 – no bonds.

2. Jairus Andrew Brown, 33, of Beaumont, is wanted for possession of a controlled substance, Penalty Group 1 – no bond.

3. Janna Michelle Dickerson, 46, of Silsbee, is wanted for possession of a controlled substance, Penalty Group 1 – no bond.

4. Dennis Wayne Hall, 49, of Woodville, is wanted for possession of a controlled substance, Penalty Group 1 – no bond.

5. Robert Lyndon Streetman, 35, of Silsbee, is wanted for possession of a controlled substance, Penalty Group 1 – no bond.