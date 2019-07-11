High speed chase ends in Westlake

A high speed chase that started in Jefferson County after deputies attempted to make a traffic stop for a moving violation ended following a crash in Westlake, La.

According to information from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, county deputies were working Interstate 10 eastbound near Hamshire Road when they attempted to stop a maroon 2008 Honda Accord for a traffic violation. The vehicle failed to stop and fled from deputies toward Louisiana. After authorities ran the license plate during the chase, it was discovered the vehicle was linked to an endangered/missing persons case from the Austin Police Department.

The suspect continued to flee from deputies through Beaumont and into Orange. The suspect then made his way into Louisiana where he made a u-turn and and merged onto I-10 westbound, causing a major wreck with a passenger vehicle and an 18-wheeler.

After entering the state of Texas, the suspect exited into the Welcome Station and made his way to the service road and began heading eastbound into Louisiana for a second time.

The suspect exited onto Highway 378 in Westlake and struck two law enforcement vehicles before wrecking near Highway 378 and Hollis Road. He was taken into custody and transported to a local hospital for treatment prior to being taken to a local judge's office for arraignment.

The suspect is facing multiple charges in Texas and Louisiana related to the incident and will be questioned by Austin investigators about the missing person case. The suspect's identity was unavailable as of publication.

More than a dozen agencies assisted in the chase including Beaumont, Vidor, Orange, Vinton, Sulphur and Westlake police departments, Orange and Calcasieu sheriff's offices, Texas Department of Public Safety and the Louisiana State Police, as well as numerous Louisiana constables.