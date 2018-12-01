Highway 365 shut down after wreck

According to information from the Texas Department of Public Safety, FM 365 northbound and southbound are currently closed approximately five miles north of Interstate 10 following a three-vehicle wreck. The crash took place at approximately 2:15 p.m. and involved three commercial vehicles.

Preliminary reports indicate that a dump truck was pulling out from a driveway when it failed to yield the right of way and pulled into the path of an oncoming dump truck travelling southbound on FM 365. The trucks collided and went into the northbound lanes causing a second crash with a third dump truck.

During the collisions, fuel tanks were impacted spilling diesel fuel onto the roadway. At this time HazMat is en route to mitigate the chemicals. DPS has no estimate when the roadway will reopen.

Injuries have been reported but are not yet known.