Hike and Bike Trail burglary suspect apprehended

The Beaumont Police Department made an arrest of an auto burglary suspect following a surveillance operation at the Folsom Hike and Bike Trail.

Prior to the operation, an auto burglary had occurred at the location and resulted in the victim's credit cards being used at a local store. During the investigation, officers were able to establish a description of the suspect.

On Saturday, March 16, at about 11:45 a.m. an individual matching the suspect description was spotted at the Hike and Bike Trail canvassing the parking lot, looking in car windows. A suspect vehicle was also spotted matching a description provided from the previous week's auto burglaries and video surveillance footage.The suspect then got back into his vehicle and left traveling west on Folsom.

A traffic stop was conducted and the ensuing investigation led to the arrest of Jarvis Hurst, 26, of Missouri City, on traffic charges and was found to be in possession of several items linking him to previous auto burglaries, including items purchased using stolen credit cards.

Hurst was transported to Jefferson County Correctional Facility where he was charged with two traffic violations and three counts of credit card abuse. Additional charges are pending and the investigation is ongoing.

Following the arrest of the suspected auto burglar, BPD reminded citizens to remove valuables from vehicles, especially firearms, and to secure the vehicle before leaving it.