Home elevation grant apps open

Orange County Judge John Gothia announced possible funding available through a Flood Mitigation Assistance Grant for home elevation for Orange County citizens.

Homeowners that have experienced flooding twice and have had flood insurance for both events may be eligible. Orange County citizens can pick up a packet at the Environmental Health and Code Compliance office, located at the Orange County Convention and Expo Center on FM 1442 beginning Monday, Nov. 18.

The deadline to return the completed packets is 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21. Homeowners should be aware that this is only the beginning of a process to apply and homeowners are not guaranteed to be awarded the proposed grant.

The judge's office noted the deadline was set by the Flood Mitigation Assistance Program.