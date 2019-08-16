Homeowner helps nab thieves

Aug. 14, at about 10:15 a.m. Jefferson County Sheriff's Office deputies were dispatched to the 17000 block Burrell Wingate Road in reference to a burglary that had just taken place.

The caller informed dispatchers that upon his arrival home, he noticed a suspicious truck in his driveway with several of his belongings in the bed of the truck. Two suspects quickly sped away from the scene and the homeowner followed as he contacted 911 and was able to provide them with location updates. A nearby JCSO deputy intercepted the suspect vehicle and followed them to a dead-end road.

Two male suspects got out of the vehicle and the deputy immediately took one into custody while the second fled. The deputy located the second suspect hiding in the tall grass nearby and also took him into custody.

All of the items stolen from the complainant were recovered and the suspects were identified as 53-year-old James Jones, of Port Arthur, and 45-year-old Armand Ledee, of Groves. Both were booked into the Jefferson County Jail for burglary.