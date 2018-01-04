Homeowners say local contractors failed to complete prepaid work

As Southeast Texans continue to rebuild their lives and their homes four months after Hurricane Harvey’s destructive flooding, some homeowners are struggling to get local contractors who didn’t keep their promises to give them their money back.

William and Phyllis Boutte say Tommy Champagne, who, according to the Better Business Bureau of Southeast Texas (BBB), is also doing business as Quality Painting, Champagne Construction, Superior Painting & Remodeling, Professional Painting & Remodeling and C&C Complete Remodeling & Painting, took their money, failed to complete repairs and performed substandard work on their Port Neches home. And while the Bouttes battle Champagne for a refund, Michelle Barnette says she and her family are facing a similar fight against Johnathan and Robin Corpuz of Green and Sons Cabinetry and Construction. The two families each believe contractors took their money with no intention of completing the work, which makes the actions criminal offenses for which they have yet to be prosecuted.

Tommy Champagne/Quality Painting

The Bouttes contracted Champagne to repair their Port Neches home after it was flooded in August. The couple was “lucky,” said William, and had flood insurance, so they were looking for someone they could trust who could start work on their garden home as soon as possible. After some research, the Bouttes hired Champagne. They did not know at the time that he was apparently a man of many business names.

According to the Bouttes, after paying Champagne $28,000 of the $42,000 construction contract, he and his crew simply stopped working. The Bouttes themselves even paid an additional $6,860 for supplies they say were included in their contract with Champagne but still say they could not get him to finish what he started. Not only that, but the repairs he had done were substandard, they say. William points to numerous blemishes in the paint on the wall, paint Champagne told them was “quality” paint.

“You can just wipe the paint off the wall with a wet rag,” said William. “He said it was Sherwin-Williams. I’ve used Sherwin-Williams my whole life, and that is not Sherwin-Williams paint. We think it’s watered down.”

“And,” Phyllis added, “he didn’t do two coats. He said he did, but he clearly didn’t.”

Phyllis has made a scrapbook with photos of poor and incomplete work performed on the house, labeling the locations and detailing issues with the job. In addition to the many flaws on walls, the crown and shoe moldings are still missing in some places and inexpertly installed in others, with square-cut edges jutting hazardously out at the base of the wall. The front door appears slightly askew. There are no closet doors in the bedrooms. The wall space where a bathroom vanity was to be installed sits open and empty. Bundles of cut phone cords poke out of holes in the walls in some rooms. Electrical sockets and light switches remain uncovered. Practically every room of the home seemed to sport some irritating imperfection that William says might not seem like much separately, but when put together …

“We had to have the floor he put in pulled up in one place,” William related. “We paid $800 for that.”

They also had to hire a new contractor to complete the job at a cost of $18,600.

“It’s a pattern,” William said, describing what he says is Champagne’s poor workmanship. “It’s an unprofessional job.”

“The name on the contract we signed was Tommy Champagne,” William explained, which is why they were unaware at that time that he also operated under the name Quality Painting, which has a “C” rating on the BBB website due to lack of response to another claim of incomplete work made Jan. 23, 2016. They were also unaware of his apparent reputation around town.

“When I went to the post office to pick up a certified letter I sent him, the lady at the post office came around the corner and started laughing,” recalled William. “I asked her what was funny, and she said, ‘How in the world did you ever get mixed up with this guy? Everybody in Port Acres knows about him and that you shouldn’t do business with him.’”

When calling Champagne’s reported insurance company, Golden Moss, Boutte said, “The insurance lady made a strange comment. She said, ‘I’ve got three pending cases on him.’”

Since then, said William, he has not heard from Champagne’s insurance company and has not heard from Champagne himself for seven weeks. He sent a certified letter to Champagne to end their contract and take legal steps to get his money back, said William, but that was the letter he later reclaimed at the post office.

Merriam-Webster defines a “contract” as “a binding agreement between two or more persons or parties, especially: one legally enforceable.” When the Bouttes entered into a contract for services with Champagne, they expected that contract to be fulfilled. And when it wasn’t, they at least expected it to be “legally enforceable.” But what does that mean?

The Bouttes thought it meant they could file criminal charges against Champagne, but they found out the hard way that they would probably need to file a lawsuit instead. Unless someone can prove a contractor willfully intended to defraud them, no criminal charges can be pursued. The Port Neches Police Department would not take their report, they say, and indicated the elderly couple would need to hire a lawyer if they want their money back. And even if they won a monetary judgment in civil court, they still might not ever see a dime.

The matter is being considered by the BBB for mediation, which Champagne may or may not agree to. Even if a mediator suggests a settlement with the Bouttes, the seasoned BBB staff know that contractors often refuse to pay, even if the victims go further and get a judgment in civil court. Even so, says BBB President/CEO Liz Fredrichs, victims of contractors who fail to start or finish agreed upon work should still contact the BBB and report the bad business practices to protect potential future victims. The complaints could also help the BBB and prosecutors establish a possible pattern, which could lead to actual criminal charges.

According to a criminal database, Champagne completed five years probation after being arrested for theft by check in 2002.

The Examiner tried to reach Tommy Champagne for comment but was unsuccessful.

Johnathan and Robin Corpuz/Green and Sons Cabinetry and Construction

Michelle Barnette and family sought a contractor to repair their flood-damaged home following Harvey’s flooding. They did their research and came across Green and Sons Cabinetry and Construction. Earl Green had been in the remodeling business for decades doing business as Green’s Custom Cabinets, and when his son Johnathan Corpuz joined the business they changed the name to Green and Sons Cabinetry and Construction. That was March 2017. There were no bad reviews of the company on the BBB website when Barnette signed the contract. Barnette says work on her home began soon thereafter, but it quickly stopped.

Less than a year after filing for its dba, Green and Sons Cabinetry and Construction no longer exists. The company filed under the new name Corpus Enterprises in November 2017.

Now, Barnette and others in the same boat are doing everything they can to recover the money they say Johnathan Corpuz intentionally stole.

And they aren’t the only victims, according to Christian Droddy. Corpuz’s former employees are also complaining. Christian said he worked for Corpuz and never got paid, and now Corpuz is trying to blame Christian’s dad Winston Droddy, another former Green and Sons employee, for incomplete jobs. Christian said Winston and others also never got paid, and say Corpuz owes his employees thousands in wages.

According to Michelle Barnette, Johnathan Corpuz and Green and Sons Cabinetry and Construction, which lists Robin Corpuz and Earl Green and co-owners on the BBB website, stole $56,000 from her family and caused “thousands of dollars of damage to our new home in Calder Place.”

Barnette filed charges with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office because she believes Corpuz and company intentionally stole from her and others.

“He had a plan in place and stole from at least 15 families with intent on filing bankruptcy and getting free and clear,” she told The Examiner. “He’s a smart criminal, but I plan on being a smarter victim. … After four months and nothing finished at our house except demolished rooms, our contract had ended. We knew we were victims of Johnathan Corpuz.”

Barnette filed complaints against Corpuz with the BBB, IBEW Electricians Local, and the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. She also filed a lawsuit and hopes to see Corpuz criminally indicted in the end. She and Droddy both told The Examiner they believe Corpuz is taking money paid to Green and Sons for work that is still outstanding and likely investing it in another of his business ventures, Arctex Group LLC.

Droddy is not the only person alleging Corpuz failed to pay them for work. According to Barnette, “Erica Novak was our designer. … She worked on our project for four months and never got paid a penny. … He told her he took all our money to pay himself back from his capital when he started Green and Sons. Then he cleaned out the account. …

“Our survey company was not paid, our architect was not paid, our designer, the project manager, etc. So, on top of the $56,000 he stole, he also never paid the people that had done their work.”

Novak said, in spite of Corpuz claiming she made “questionable purchases,” she never made any purchases for the company, and never wrote checks for anything.

“My reputation is everything. For him to say that, it’s shocking. It’s expected he would try to throw everyone under the bus, but to say that about someone who never accessed the checking – I’m just floored.”

Droddy agreed that reputation is key in business, and said, “(Corpuz) dragged mine and my dad’s name through the mud.”

Corpuz did not deny that he owes Barnette money, and even admitted owing money to multiple clients whose contracts were not completed. He said he is working with the law firm Wells, Peyton, Greenberg and Hunt to resolve the issues. But he says he does not owe his former employees or subcontractors anything because he claims the clients told him the workers did not show up to do the job.

“First and foremost, I’ve been trying to handle this as appropriately as possible,” Corpuz said in a phone conversation. “I invested some money into my father and two other family members and a family friend. I’ve learned not to invest in family.”

Corpuz said his father, Earl Green, has been building cabinets and remodeling homes for years, and is an “excellent cabinet maker.” However, asserts Corpuz, Green ran into some business trouble a while back and Corpuz stepped in to “get a business structure up and running.” He said he trusted Winston Droddy, “a good man,” to help manage the business.

Droddy is listed as a contact for the company in an ad for Green and Sons on www.click2houston.com. Corpuz claims that when the contracts with hurricane victims were being made and breached, he was not “an operating member” of Green and Sons. He had left that in his dad’s and Droddy’s hands, he says. However, he asserts that he intervened when he found out about financial issues the company was having.

“When I saw how the money was being spent, I collected the money to figure out the losses,” he described. “I wanted to bunker down and figure out how to help the people (get their money back).”

Corpuz explained that he took “a loan” of between $250,000 and $260,000 from Green and Sons’ “profits” before the hurricane and put it into another account. “But that was before the hurricane,” he said. He says he did not take money from Green and Sons clients to invest into Arctex Group LLC. And he says he has no intention of filing bankruptcy – at least, “not at this time.”

According to Corpuz, Michelle Barnette is not the only person who says he and Green and Sons owe them money.

“It was widespread, not just one isolated person,” he described, explaining that things “got out of hand” when the company accepted too many projects following the hurricane.

Corpuz said he is already working to make things right with the people owed by Green and Sons.

“We sent cashier’s checks out to everyone before the holidays,” he reported. “I want to make amends as best I can.”

But Barnette said she never received a cashier’s check or any other compensation for her losses.

“We received a letter from his attorney telling us he was going to pay us back, but we still haven’t seen a penny returned,” she said. “There was zero completion on the job. There was not a single piece of tile, a single sink, a single toilet, or even a single gallon of paint purchased.”

Consumer advocacy groups warn that people looking for contractors should do their research thoroughly, especially with so many contractors getting into the business, currently in high demand after Harvey. Some, warns Fredrichs, are new companies that may not have experience in construction and may have only worked in specialized fields, like Corpuz, an electrician. She said make sure they are insured and get multiple bids on projects when possible.

Also, Fredrichs suggests, “Ask the company owner how long they have been in business. If the company (or the owner) is new to the industry, ask for references from other customers or employers that had work completed by the company recently. Then, make sure you call the references.”

Sometimes it’s still hard to tell, so victims should not feel ashamed for being taken advantage of by bad business people or scams. Instead, report it and save the next person.

