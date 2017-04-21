Houston murder suspect captured

Harris County Sheriff’s Office homicide investigators, along with the Gulf Coast Violent Offenders and Fugitive Task Force personnel and HCSO District 2 patrol units, captured murder suspect Russell Cormier, around 12:30 a.m. on Friday, April 21, the Harris County Sheriff's Office said in a release.

Information was received on the whereabouts of Cormier, and investigators converged on Gerber Park located in the 4700 block of Gaston drive in northeast Houston.

He was taken into custody with out incident.

Cormier is charged with the murder of his ex-wife, Fannie McWhite, 61, at approximately 6 a.m. on Monday, April 17 in the 12300 block of Greencanyon Drive.

Cormier fled McWhite’s residence in a black Toyota Tundra pickup and drove to a residence in the 600 block of Shotwell in northeast Houston, where he collected some belongings and set the trailer in which he was living in on fire.

Cormier then drove to a business located in the 12200 block of Kindred Street, where he waited for a 60-year-old male and shot him as he drove up to report for work. He then fled the scene.

On Tuesday morning, at around 4:30 a.m., Cormier returned to a neighbor’s home on Shotwell Street and confronted a male who lived in the home. Cormier is suspected of shooting the male one time and fleeing the scene. The male victim is in stable condition.

The Houston Police Department are investigating the shooting on Shotwell street.

More charges are pending for Cormier.

- Harris County Sheriff's Office

