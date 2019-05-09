Houston woman arrested from traffic stop

During an operation by the Jefferson County Narcotics Task Force, in partnership with the Criminal Interdiction Team, on May 7, a Houston woman was arrested.

A uniformed deputy conducted a stop on a white Chevrolet Malibu after observing several traffic violations. The deputy immediately recognized the female driver from a previous stop, which had resulted in the discovery of a large amount of currency and drugs. A K-9 unit was called to the scene and displayed a positive narcotics response on the vehicle.

Upon searching the vehicle, marijuana was discovered along with $11,083 in U.S. currency. The driver was identified as 39-year-old Iesha Swafford. Swafford was arrested and booked in to the Jefferson County Correctional Facility. The marijuana and money were seized.