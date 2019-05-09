Houston woman arrested from traffic stop

Submitted by Jennifer E. Trahan on May 9, 2019 - 11:45am
Houston woman arrested from traffic stop
Houston woman arrested from traffic stop

During an operation by the Jefferson County Narcotics Task Force, in partnership with the Criminal Interdiction Team, on May 7, a Houston woman was arrested.

A uniformed deputy conducted a stop on a white Chevrolet Malibu after observing several traffic violations. The deputy immediately recognized the female driver from a previous stop, which had resulted in the discovery of a large amount of currency and drugs. A K-9 unit was called to the scene and displayed a positive narcotics response on the vehicle.

Upon searching the vehicle, marijuana was discovered along with $11,083 in U.S. currency. The driver was identified as 39-year-old Iesha Swafford. Swafford was arrested and booked in to the Jefferson County Correctional Facility. The marijuana and money were seized. 

  • Printer-friendly version
  • del.icio.us logo
  • Facebook logo
  • LinkedIn logo
  • Twitter logo
  • Send by email
shadow