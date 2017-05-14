Houston Zoo welcomes another baby giraffe

Monday morning, April 24, brought the welcome arrival of a second baby giraffe in two weeks for the Houston Zoo herd. The female Masai giraffe was born at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, April 24, to second-time mom Asali in the McGovern Giraffe Barn at the African Forest. As with her first-born, Gigi, Asali has been a cautious mother, and the keeper and veterinary teams are closely watching over the pair to ensure the calf is nursing well and the mother-calf bond is strong. After a few days behind-the-scenes with her mother, along with Tyra and two-week-old Zindzhi, the new calf Mara will make her public debut.

On average, giraffe pregnancies last from 14 to 15 months. A newborn Masai giraffe calf typically weighs between 125 and 150 pounds at birth and measures approximately six feet tall. Giraffes are the tallest living terrestrial animals, with the average male standing at 17 feet tall and weighing 2,500 pounds. Females average more than 14 feet tall. The new calf weighs 148 pounds and is estimated to be 6 feet 6 inches tall.

The Houston Zoo provided training and funds for Enock Zulu, an Anti-Poaching Unit Manager leading a local community anti-poaching unit in Hwange National Park in Zimbabwe. In his six years of leadership, Zulu’s teams have collected over 12,784 wire traps, rescuing 14 animals from snares, and have arrested nearly 90 poachers.