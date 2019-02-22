Houstonians arrested for Beaumont auto burglaries

The Beaumont Police Department responded to a call of a suspicious vehicle on Friday, Feb. 22, at about 3 a.m. The caller said the vehicle was possibly casing the parking lot of the Comfort Suites on Walden Road. Officers quickly arrived and located a black male juvenile exiting the window of a vehicle and quickly detained him. Several suspects were seen exitinga stolen grey Volkswagen Jetta close by, fleeing on foot.

Officers were able to capture one suspect near the Petro located at Walden and Interstate 10, while the other suspect was tracked to the 3200 block of I-10 by a K-9 officer and taken into custody. The police investigation revealed the suspects were from Houston and were here to burglarize as many vehicles as they could.

There were several firearms located in the stolen Jetta and according to the auto theft task force, it appears the suspects were searching particularly for guns.

The two adult suspects were identified as Marcus Shamane Mclemore, 18, and Zachary Kevondrick McConico, 18, both of Houston. The minor was identified as an unnamed black male from Houston. All three were charged with engaging in organized criminal activity, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, auto burglary and evading.

The juvenile suspect was transported to Minnie Rogers Juvenile Justice Center. Mclemore and McConico were transported to Jefferson County Correctional Facility. Their bonds have not been set as of publication.