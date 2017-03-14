Humble man passes Sheriff Zena on the shoulder, gets busted

On Friday, March 10, about 8:33 a.m., a motorist passed Sheriff Stephens on the right shoulder of I-10 at a high rate of speed, causing a significant hazard to other motorists, Capt. Crystal Holmes said in a statement.

Sheriff Stephens activated her emergency lights and siren and pulled the motorist over on I-10 near the 845 mile marker. The motorist was later identified as 35 year old Brandon Square of Humble, Texas. As Sheriff Stephens approached the vehicle, she could smell a strong odor of marijuana coming from the interior. After running Square's name and date of birth through the database, she discovered that he had a lengthy record for offenses including Burglary and Narcotics as well as a suspended driver license.

Square was placed under arrest and admitted to Sheriff Stephens and other deputies that he had a handgun in the car. Deputy Hazelton discovered a .45 caliber handgun with 2 loaded magazines as well as a small amount of marijuana residue in the car.

Square was booked into the Jefferson County Jail on a charge of felon in possession of a firearm.

Sheriff Stephens continues her commitment to keep Jefferson County safe, according to the release, "One County – One Community."

- Jefferson County Sheriff's Department