Hurricane floodwall failure discovered near Taylor's Bayou

Jefferson County Drainage District No. 7 notified the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers of a floodwall failure near Taylor Bayou on Tuesday morning, according to a news release from Jefferson County Emergency Management Coordinator Greg Fountain.

The floodwall is part of the Port Arthur and Vicinity Hurricane Flood Protection system. As a result of the floodwall’s current condition, we do not have confidence that it will withstand a local tropical storm or hurricane.

Drainage District No. 7 and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers are currently assessing the situation and are working diligently on a temporary measure to be constructed immediately, while a more long term repair is pursued.

The public should take this time to review all evacuation plans and ensure that they maintain a heightened awareness of tropical systems in the Gulf of Mexico. We also highly encourage the public to follow the directions of their locally elected officials if the area becomes threatened by a tropical system this year.

Public safety is our main priority. Drainage District No. 7 and the U.S. Corps of Engineers will continue to provide open and transparent communication with routine updates on the status of the project as we work to make immediate repairs.

The cause of the damage is under investigation.

- U.S. Army Corps of Engineers