Ice cream licker jailed

A man who posted a video of himself licking ice cream from a container of Blue Bell at a Southeast Texas Walmart has been charged and jailed for criminal mischief.

D’Adrien Anderson, 24, of Port Arthur, was booked into the Jefferson County Jail at 10 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, where he remained as of lunchtime Friday.

According to information from the Port Arthur Police Department, detectives had submitted a case for Class A Criminal Mischief to the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office on Aug. 22.

“This incident occurred at the Walmart Super Center located at 4999 Twin City Hwy.,” in Port Arthur, police reported. “Investigators identified the suspect from a social media video that was posted online. The video shows the suspect removing a container of ice cream and eating the product from the container.”

Anderson is then seen putting the contaminated container back on the shelf and closing the refrigerated door.

Despite claims that Anderson may have subsequently purchased ice cream from the same outlet, “the charge of Class A Criminal Mischief is a result of the monetary loss incurred by Walmart due to the suspect’s actions.”