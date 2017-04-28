Indoor marijuana grow operation busted in Hardin County

On April 25, at about 6 p.m., Hardin County Sheriff’s Office deputies executed a search warrant in the 3700 block of FM Hwy 770 in Kountze regarding a marijuana investigation, Sheriff Mark Davis said in a release. The warrant was issued by Hardin County Justice of the Peace Melissa Minton.

Once on scene, deputies located an elaborate indoor marijuana growing operation, along with over 100 plants in various stages of growth. The system was designed with sophisticated electronic equipment to monitor the fertilization and moisture content, along with high intensity lighting and air filtration systems. The operation was located inside a converted mobile home.

One suspect, identified as Connie Lynne Jackson, 56, of Kountze, has been arrested and charged with felony possession of marijuana. This investigation and arrest is the result of a tip to Crime Stoppers.

This is an example of how citizens can help local law enforcement solve crime and remain anonymous. We encourage those who may have knowledge of other crimes in the Southeast Texas area to call Crime Stopper at (409) 833-TIPS or online at 833tips.com.

Remember, if your information results in solving crime, you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1000.00.

- Hardin County Sheriff's Office