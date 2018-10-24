Injury accident on SH 105

Submitted by Ginger Broomes on October 23, 2018 - 9:50am
At approximately 2:15 p.m. on Oct. 22, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers responded to a multiple vehicle crash on SH 105, near Old Sour Lake Road, in Hardin County.

Initial reports indicate that a 2009 Chevrolet pickup truck was traveling eastbound on SH 105.  A 2005 International truck tractor semi-trailer was traveling westbound on SH 105. For an unknown reason, the driver of the Chevrolet crossed the center dividing line and struck the 18-wheeler. The impact of the collision caused the Chevrolet to spin into the ditch. The driver of the Chevrolet, 57-year-old Esmon Rushing Jr. of Broaddus, was transported by medical helicopter to St. Elizabeth hospital with serious injuries. Information courtesy of Sgt. Stephanie Davis, DPS.

