Inmate found unresponsive at Liberty County Jail

The Liberty County Sheriff's Office reported an inmate has died after being found on responsive in his cell.

At about 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 13, a male inmate at the Liberty County Jail was found by correctional officers during a routine bed check. An ambulance was immediately called and the inmate was rushed to the Liberty-Dayton Regional Hospital.

He was pronounced dead a short time after arriving at the emergency room despite life-saving efforts.

The investigation is being conducted jointly by the Texas Rangers and LCSO Investigator Steven Rasberry. An autopsy was ordered and was expected to be conducted Monday, Dec. 16.

Authorities identified the inmate as 58-year-old Joseph Daniel Edwards of Dayton. The initial autopsy results show Edwards died as a result of a heart attack - specifically due to atherosclerotic and hypertension cardiovascular disease. The cause of death was shown to be natural causes.