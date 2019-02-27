Inmate in Jasper died of overdose while in custody

Submitted by Jennifer E. Trahan on February 25, 2019 - 3:29pm
An inmate found unresponsive in a detox cell at the Jasper Jail died of an overdose, according to information released by the Jasper Police Department. 

On Jan. 30 at about 8:45 a.m., Steven Mitchell Qualls was found in his cell. Qualls had been booked into the city jail on a charge of public intoxication after being discharged from the Christus Jasper Memorial Hospital on Jan. 28 and refusing to leave the property. 

Autopsy results showed Qualls death was ruled an accidental overdose of methamphetamine/amphetamine.

The Texas Rangers were notified of his death and are in charge of the investigation.

