Innovative learning gets a boost

Annette Edwards, H-E-B Area Community Coordinator, presented a $5,000 financial donation from the H-E-B Tournament of Champions to President Bill Smith and Vice-President Stephanie Spiller of the Beaumont Public Schools Foundation, Inc.

This donation will make it possible for the BPSF to continue to award innovative grants to students and staff in the Beaumont Independent School District, reports the foundation. Since 1993, the BPSF has awarded 390 educational grants totaling $277,867.64 for classroom projects that focus on excellence in education for all students in the BISD.

The mission of the H-E-B Tournament of Champions is to provide funding for charitable projects that primarily focus on children, youth and education throughout the State of Texas.